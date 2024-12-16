In early November of this year, members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit seized a green Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i ATV from a residence in the lower mission area, while executing a search warrant in relation to possession of stolen property.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the owner of the machine after police database and local retailer inquiries were negative.

If this is your machine or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-63923. Proof of ownership will be required to return the property.