The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for information in an attempt to identify the owner of a travel trailer.

The trailer was recovered by police during an investigation on October 11th. It's believed the trailer is stolen property and likely has not yet been reported. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to locate the owner in order to return the trailer and also gather any possible information about its theft.

If you are the owner, you are asked owner or anyone who may be able to identify the owner is asked to contact Constable Forsyth at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and quote file #2024-6175.