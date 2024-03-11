Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP takes a stand against bullying in support of National Pink Shirt Day, raising awareness against bullying.

It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a Province and community we should not tolerate it.

The Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP support Pink Shirt Day and stand with the community to fight against this negative behaviour.

Bullying can be any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that often makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It often has long term effects either physically, socially or psychologically not only on the victim but the bystanders who witness it.

As Police officers we often see the negative effects of bullying both in our schools and in the community, Says Superintendent Beth McAndie, OIC of the Penitcton Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Raising awareness around bullying and taking a collective stance on zero tolerance allows us to be a part of the solution, not the problem.

On February 28th, 2024 I hope you’ll join us in wearing pink to show your support and lift each other up.

The RCMP also reminds parents to speak to their children about bullying to ensure they aren’t silent victims. For more information and tips to share with children, please visit:

Together we can take a stand against bullying and #LIFTEACHOTHERUP!