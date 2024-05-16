The Penticton RCMP and the Cops for Kids charitable foundation want to thank the community and its supporters for a successful day of arrests in the name of charity that took place on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

The Penticton RCMP targeted some law-abiding citizens to help raise money for local kids and had ton of fun doing it. “It was a day full of laughter and fun as the unsuspecting citizens were taken into custody by our Red Serge wearing officers and presented before a judge to answer to their charges”, says event organizer and Cops for Kids team member, Sgt. Laurie Rock. “Working in conjunction with some “snitches”, we were able to arrest these citizens for all sorts of offences including, providing terrible coffee to employees, talking too much on the job, impersonating the tooth fairy, excessive speed on an E-Bike and many more”.

Each person was sentenced to a brief incarceration where they had to raise bail in the form of donations for Cops for Kids in order to be released. “Bail was set by our judge and some detainees had some large amounts to come up with, depending on the “crime”, but big or small they did it with smiles on their faces and in relatively short time frames”, says Sgt. Rock. “It’s always heart warming to see the community come together, while helping local kids in crisis”.

Overall the event was a huge success and we would also like to extend our thanks to all of the community members and business who helped bail out our detainees during the day. Each contribution made helps children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within south eastern British Columbia.

