The KGH Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Janine Karlsen as their new Board Chair. Four new directors were also named at the KGH Foundation’s Annual General Meeting this past June.

Karlsen, who has served as a director on the Board since 2021, brings expertise and leadership from a variety of fields across the health care industry, and will play an invaluable role in leading the Foundations efforts.

“I am honored to be taking over as Board Chair, and look forward to expanding upon the critical work the Foundation is doing,” says Karlsen.

“After three years serving on the Board of Directors it’s truly inspiring to see the impact KGH Foundation donors have, not just at Kelowna General Hospital, but also in our community.”

Karlsen joins the board with a wealth of knowledge as a registered nurse and is currently the Owner/ Managing Director at Home Instead Senior Care. She has worked in physician offices, a private surgical centre, and in hospitals across BC including Children’s Hospital. In addition, Karlsen has experience as a Clinical Director, and in sales for large hospital equipment and biomedical devices.

“Janine is a compassionate business leader who brings so much knowledge and experience in the health care field,” says KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young. “We are so grateful to Janine, and to all our Board members, past and present, for giving their time to help with our strategic direction.

“Our Board plays a vital role in leading our Foundation, and making sure we operate with utmost excellence. We are truly fortunate to work with these remarkable individuals, and to lean on their wisdom and expertise,” adds Young.