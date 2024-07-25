The KGH Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Janine Karlsen as their new Board Chair. Four new directors were also named at the KGH Foundation’s Annual General Meeting this past June.
Karlsen, who has served as a director on the Board since 2021, brings expertise and leadership from a variety of fields across the health care industry, and will play an invaluable role in leading the Foundations efforts.
“I am honored to be taking over as Board Chair, and look forward to expanding upon the critical work the Foundation is doing,” says Karlsen.
“After three years serving on the Board of Directors it’s truly inspiring to see the impact KGH Foundation donors have, not just at Kelowna General Hospital, but also in our community.”
Karlsen joins the board with a wealth of knowledge as a registered nurse and is currently the Owner/ Managing Director at Home Instead Senior Care. She has worked in physician offices, a private surgical centre, and in hospitals across BC including Children’s Hospital. In addition, Karlsen has experience as a Clinical Director, and in sales for large hospital equipment and biomedical devices.
“Janine is a compassionate business leader who brings so much knowledge and experience in the health care field,” says KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young. “We are so grateful to Janine, and to all our Board members, past and present, for giving their time to help with our strategic direction.
“Our Board plays a vital role in leading our Foundation, and making sure we operate with utmost excellence. We are truly fortunate to work with these remarkable individuals, and to lean on their wisdom and expertise,” adds Young.
In other leadership changes, the Board welcomed four new faces – Kathy Conway, retired President & CEO at Interior Savings Credit Union;
Jay Goodis, CEO at Tax Templates Inc.;
Kim Inglis, Founder & Senior Portfolio Manager at Inglis Private Investment Counsel;
and Bruce Sprague, Western Canada Managing Partner, BDO LLP.
"I am excited to be a part of this extraordinary not-for-profit organization and to collaborate with my fellow Board members and the entire Foundation team," shares Goodis. "We are fortunate to have such high-quality health care in our smaller community, and I look forward to meaningfully contributing to the Foundation’s mission to advance world-class health care, close to home for the people who live in the Central Okanagan and surrounding communities.”
After serving the maximum term of six years, the KGH Foundation Board and staff extend their heartfelt gratitude to outgoing board members for their long standing guidance and leadership: Kyle Recsky (outgoing Board Chair), Dave Cronquist, Trina Warren, and Steven Tuck. Additionally, the Foundation gratefully acknowledges outgoing directors Ria Kitsch and John Tavolieri who each served on the Board for two year terms.
Tuck will be staying on the Foundation’s Planned Giving Committee and has been named an Honourary Lifetime Director for his enduring dedication to the Board and his community.
The role of the KGH Foundation’s Board of Directors is to provide leadership, direction, and support to Foundation staff, and drive strategic partnerships to help raise funds vital to the health care needs unique to the Central Okanagan and surrounding communities. Visiting kghfoundation.com/board for the full roster of Board of Directors and to learn more.
The Foundation is currently in the midst of their most ambitious fundraising campaign to date- Closer to Home than You Think. With a commitment to raise $40 million, the campaign seeks to advance health care across a range of priorities including; cancer care, clinical & surgical excellence, cardiac care, brain health, mental health care, health system innovation, women’s health, and bone & joint care. To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.kghfoundation.com/closer-to-home/.