Rental housing apartments

Council supported rezonings for two separate rental apartment buildings. One is a six-storey building on two lots at 667/681 Wardlaw Ave, and the second is for a six-storey building on a vacant lot at 1230 Brookside Ave.

Heritage conservation

Council received a staff update around revised Heritage Conservation Area guidelines to follow both modern heritage management practices and meet new 2023 housing legislation. The draft includes features like a Neighbourhood Statement, revised goals, identified precincts, and tree canopy guidelines. These changes aim to preserve heritage while allowing small multi-unit homes and low-rise apartments in the area.

Lobbyist registry

Council amended its Lobbyist Registry policy, with key changes including redefining "lobbyist" to those who are paid or have a financial interest and extending the registration period to one year from six months.

