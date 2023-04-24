Council approved the expenditure of a $200,000 grant from the UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Program to support the City’s 2025 FireSmart Program and further wildfire mitigation initiatives.

Rezoning application for a portion of 8800 Rising View Way

Council provided support-in-principle for a proposed Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendment applications for a portion of 8800 Rising View Way for a proposed spa facility. As part of the process, the developer will now be required to host an upcoming Public Open House for residents to learn more about the proposal.

Zoning Amendment application for 3605 12th Street

Council provided support-in-principle for a Zoning Amendment application for 3605 12th Street to facilitate a multi-family housing development. As part of the process, the developer will now be required to host an upcoming Public Open House for residents to learn more about the proposal.

Kin Race Track Park updates

Council received an update from staff on Kin Race Track Park and directed staff to develop a Site Improvement Plan to develop a passive park with trails, interpretive areas and flexible green space. Further, Council authorized funding of up to $100,000 from reserves to support the development of the Plan.

2024 Sustainability Grants awarded

Council approved three sustainability grant applications to local groups to support on-going community engagement initiatives that address climate change and promote environmental sustainability within our community.

