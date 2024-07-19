As a record-setting, sold-out Thursday night crowd in Kelowna, British Columbia watched out, Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) rode supreme, delivering a perfect 2-for-2 performance to win the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Cup Series’ Okanagan Challenge.

Parsonage first put points on the board in Round 1, when he tied for the top score, covering Lost Creek (Vold Rodeo/R Saga Ranch) for 84.5 points.

The reserved Saskatchewan man then clinched the event win in the championship round as he bested McGregor (Vold Rodeo) for 81.5 points.

Collecting 120.5 points in the race for the 2024 PBR Canada Championship, Parsonage rose from No. 9 to No. 4 in the standings. He now trails No. 1 Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) by 568.34 points.

Atop the standings, both No. 1 Coverchuk and No. 2 Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) were shutout in Kelowna. Coverchuk was bested by Bubbles (Shay Marks) in 2.28 seconds, while Tetz was tossed by Silver Creek (Vold Rodeo) in 1.17 seconds. Coverchuk remains 264.5 points ahead of No. 2 Tetz.

Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) was second, collecting 73 national points.

After tying for the Round 1 win alongside Parsonage, covering Out of the Blue (Vold Rodeo/Bow River Buckers) for 84.5 points, the surging Australian was brought down early in the final round, bucked off by Dialed In (Wilson Rodeo) in a close 7.67 seconds.

Attempting to become the first Australian in history to win the PBR Canada Championship, Miller rose from No. 11 to No. 7 in the standings. He is now within 635 points of No. 1 Coverchuk.

Courtesy of an 83.5-point effort on Petty Crime (Shay Marks) in Round 1, Chanse Switzer (Hazenmore, Saskatchewan) was third. Earning 53 national points, Switzer gained one position in the standings climbing from No. 6 to No. 5, propelled within 604.67 points of the top rank.

Rounding out the Top 5, and tying for fourth, was Cody Fraser (Wilmington, South Australia, Australia) and Stefan Tonita (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan).

Fraser rose Catfish (Vodl Rodeo/Bow River Buckers) for a championship round best 83 points to earn 47 national points. He rose from No. 20 to No. 15 in Canada.

Tonita topped Forrest Gump (Brock Mateka) for 83 points in the opening round to collect 35 national points. In the Canadian standings, he rose from No. 26 to No. 20.

In the bull pen, Grand Funk (Kinky Buckers) and Ringling Road (Wilson Rodeo) bucked supreme, tying for the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event title. Both marked 43.5 points in the championship round, Grand Funk earned the top marks for his 3.12 seconds of work against three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan), while Ringling Road delivered the top marks when he launched Elijah Gordon (Quesnel, British Columbia) in 2.31 seconds.

The 2024 PBR Canada Sup Series will next travel to Grande Prairie, Alberta, and Bonnetts Energy Centre for the PBR Peace Country Invitational on September 27-28. Action will get underway nightly at 7 p.m. MDT.

PBR Canada Cup Series

PBR Okanagan Challenge

Prospera Place – Kelowna, British Columbia

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Jared Parsonage, 84.5-81.5-166.00-120.5 Points.

2. Callum Miller, 84.5-0-84.50-73 Points.

3. Chanse Switzer, 83.5-0-83.50-53 Points.

4. Cody Fraser, 0-83-83.00-47 Points.

(tie). Stefan Tonita, 83-0-83.00-35 Points.

6. Brock Radford, 0-81.5-81.50-21.5 Points.

7. Aaron Roy, 81-0-81.00-21 Points.

8. Keaton Martz, 72-0-72.00-11 Points.

Cody Coverchuk, 0-0-0.00

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0.00

Ashton Sahli, 0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig, 0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0.00

Coy Robbins, 0-0-0.00

Wyatt Gleeson, 0-0-0.00

Chad Hartman, 0-0-0.00

Cauy Schmidt, 0-0-0.00

Wade Marshall, 0-0-0.00

Elijah Gordon, 0-0-0.00

Kelvin Hillier, 0-0-0.00

Brady Smith, 0-0-0.00

2024 PBR Canada National Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Cody Coverchuk, 24, 7, 15, 922.00, $72,291.64

2. Nick Tetz, 19, 7, 11, 657.50, $55,489.48

3. Weston Davidson, 24, 1, 6, 370.50, $27,409.58

4. Jared Parsonage, 13, 2, 4, 353.66, $24,488.33

5. Chanse Switzer, 21, 1, 9, 317.33, $24,992.48

6. Jake Gardner, 8, 1, 4, 317.00, $18,131.88

7. Callum Miller, 9, 0, 4, 287.00, $22,333.33

8. Ashton Sahli, 20, 1, 7, 272.00, $19,483.70

9. Boudreaux Campbell, 3, 1, 2, 263.00, $17,170.83

10. Tyler Craig, 20, 0, 4, 253.16, $11,269.53

11. Gilmar Santana, 13, 2, 5, 231.00, $16,229.15

12. Dakota Buttar, 17, 1, 5, 184.50, $13,995.73

13. Aaron Roy, 21, 0, 6, 180.00, $12,801.65

14. Garrett Green, 11, 0, 4, 172.50, $10,377.25

15. Coy Robbins, 14, 1, 3, 126.00, $8,737.02

15. Cody Fraser, 16, 0, 1, 126.00, $6,675.61

17. Wyatt Gleeson, 12, 1, 2, 117.00, $7,736.52

18. Jordan Hansen, 7, 0, 2, 116.00, $5,135.00

19. Brock Radford, 12, 0, 1, 104.50, $5,472.50

20. Stefan Tonita, 16, 0, 3, 94.00, $5,475.16

21. Alison Trindade, 10, 0, 2, 82.16, $4,866.25

22. Dixon Tattrie, 12, 0, 2, 73.00, $7,159.48

22. Donnie Rutherfurd, 5, 1, 2, 73.00, $7,852.72

24. Chad Hartman, 20, 0, 3, 70.00, $4,005.31

25. Dusty Golden, 15, 0, 2, 64.50, $4,030.10

26. Cauy Schmidt, 11, 0, 3, 64.33, $5,018.54

27. Jake Maher, 2, 0, 1, 52.00, $3,304.38

28. Tanner Eno, 5, 0, 1, 41.50, $2,119.65

29. Andrew Alvidrez, 6, 0, 2, 41.33, $5,383.33

30. Marshall Senger, 4, 0, 0, 36.50, $1,126.56

31. Fabian Dueck, 7, 0, 0, 36.00, $630.00

31. Grady Young, 3, 0, 1, 36.00, $3,830.31

33. Justin Van de Kemp, 2, 0, 1, 33.00, $1,570.83

34. William Barrows, 7, 0, 1, 29.00, $4,064.06

35. Micheal Ostashek, 7, 0, 1, 28.50, $1,599.06

36. Griffin Koester, 14, 0, 2, 27.00, $2,287.92

37. Keaton Martz, 15, 0, 0, 24.00, $998.13

38. Wyatt Laughlin, 3, 0, 0, 20.50, $570.00

39. Eric O'Flynn, 10, 0, 0, 20.00, $0.00

40. Auzyn Corr, 1, 0, 1, 18.00, $1,668.13

41. Wyatt Rogers, 7, 0, 1, 15.00, $2,337.50

42. Elijah Mora, 3, 0, 0, 11.00, $510.00

43. Wade Marshall, 7, 0, 0, 9.00, $0.00

44. Tyson Salmon, 3, 0, 0, 3.00, $208.25

45. Carter Sahli, 13, 0, 0, 2.00, $244.38