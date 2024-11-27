Jill of All Trades™ is a day-long event to inspire young women in Grades 9-12 to pursue education and careers in skilled trades and apprenticeship.

The most recent event in BC took place at the OC campus in Vernon on November 22. The event included hands-on workshops in the automotive power, manufacturing, and construction trades sectors. McEown and other female mentors led these workshops to help young women develop a better understanding of the potential of skilled trades’ careers.

Since graduating from OC’s Trades and Apprenticeship program in 2020, Cassidy McEown has forged an impressive name for herself. This triple-threat is a skilled Autobody and Collision Technician, a regular on the show Rust Valley Restorers, and a Red Seal-certified professional who has captivated a broad audience on Instagram and YouTube. Her inspiring journey now includes mentoring the next generation of women in trades by participating in the Jill of All Trades™ program.

McEown recently opened her own auto body shop, documenting her journey on a new YouTube channel. Starting her business has brought its own set of challenges, but McEown is excited about the future as she shifts her focus on buying and flipping cars in quick builds. “Right now, I’m focused on learning more about the business side of things, buying and flipping quick builds until I can move into a larger space and start working on custom vehicles,” she explains. This venture represents a new chapter for McEown—a space where she can express her creativity, challenge her technical skills, and share her journey with an audience eager to learn from her experiences.

While laser-focused on her career, McEown is also keen to give back by sharing her story and supporting upcoming women in trades through events like Jill of All Trades™. “There’s been a positive shift in the industry culture, with more women joining trades than ever before,” she says. “While there’s still work to be done to support workplace inclusivity, things are moving in a positive direction.” For McEown, a key message to young women at Jill of All Trades™ is that there are abundant opportunities in trades right now, especially for those willing to work hard and advocate for themselves.

McEown’s success story aligns with a promising trend at Okanagan College and in the broader trades field. Recent studies are also showing the public perception of Trades is changing .

“In January 2024, 20 per cent of our Trades Foundation students in underrepresented trades were female, with record participation in Automotive Service Technician (27 per cent) and Plumbing and Piping Foundation (30 per cent),” said Stephen Speers, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College, shares,

“Female apprentices are still underrepresented nationally, with only six and a half per cent of BC apprentices being women. At OC, eight per cent of our apprentices are female but with hands-on workshops, a diverse mentor lineup, and young women eager to explore trades, the Jill of All Trades™ event aims to inspire more young women to take up the tools of the trade and shape their futures with confidence.”

For McEown, mentoring at Jill of All Trades™ is a way to give back to the trades community that helped shape her. She believes the event offers a powerful opportunity for young women to explore trades, connect with experienced mentors, and be inspired by what’s possible. And for high school girls in attendance, meeting someone like McEown—a young woman forging her own path in her career of choice—provides a concrete example of what’s achievable.

Through events like Jill of All Trades™, Okanagan College continues to open doors, reshape expectations, and ensure that young women know they have a place in these rewarding and in-demand careers. The next Jill of All Trades™ hosted by Okanagan College will take place in Kelowna on May 22, 2025.