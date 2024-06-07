On Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon, Joe Rich firefighters will flip pancakes and offer a car wash by donation on Father’s Day morning.

The family fun takes place at Joe Rich Main Fire Station 51, 11481 Hwy 33. Residents of all ages will have the opportunity to explore the fire trucks and tour the fire hall.

The Joe Rich area is served by two fire stations, the original station 51 on Highway 33 (established in 1978) and a second hall, station 52 (established in 1998) on Goudie Road. The Joe Rich Fire Department has 30 active members supporting close to 600 homes in the area.

