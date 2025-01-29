Over the course of 2-days, members of the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) spearheaded a multi-unit project aimed at targeting and disrupting the local illicit drug trade throughout the entire Kelowna area.

This project included expertise from members of the Proactive Enforcement Unit, Kelowna Municipal Traffic, Police Dog Services and members of General Duty who have been very successful in removing a substantial amount of illicit drugs and weapons from Kelowna’s streets in recent months.

Starting on January 24, 2024 and ending the following evening, officers arrested nearly 30 individuals for various Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act offences, with a focus in detecting and apprehending those trafficking illicit drugs.

This project resulted in the seizure of approximately 450 grams of various illicit drugs, weapons seizures, a handful of prohibited drivers and the execution of several arrest warrants including one individual found to be Unlawfully at Large. Officers also towed a total of 13 vehicles for both Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act offences.

“I commend all these units who worked seamlessly together to deliver these results and send a message to those who are only adding to the opioid crisis,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Crime Reduction Unit. “These operations will continue as part of our unwavering commitment to public safety and crime reduction in Kelowna,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Crime Reduction Unit.