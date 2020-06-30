The Vancouver JUNO Host Committee is thrilled to announce the lineup for Let’s Hear It BC , a dynamic series of live music events showcasing some of the province's most exciting artists.

Let’s Hear It BC, the JUNO Tour, will hit the road, taking the spirit of the JUNOS to six cities across British Columbia, including Terrace, Prince George, Kelowna, Surrey, Victoria, and Nanaimo.

This multi-city, province-wide free concert series will highlight a diverse lineup of BC artists and genres, bringing the excitement and energy of The 2025 JUNO Awards to regional centres across the province. Attendees are encouraged to register at letshearit.eventbrite.com; however, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“British Columbia is a hotbed for emerging talent, and we wanted to curate a free program that would not only entertain local audiences but also showcase the diversity of our communities to music fans across the province,” said Nate Sabine, Co-Chair, Vancouver JUNO Host Committee. “We are thrilled to be taking the spirit of the JUNOS across the entire province. These electrifying performances will take place in cities across British Columbia, building momentum towards the 2025 JUNO Awards. From the atmospheric vibes of Luca Fogale to the lyrical genius of hip-hop heavyweights Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Garret T Willie's soulful Blues, these concerts hold something for everyone!”

Artists featured on the Let’s Hear It BC tour include:

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Luca Fogale

Garret T Willie

Vox Rea

Desiree Dawson

DJ All Good

Sirreal

Coastal Drifters

Élodie Orsei

Ezra Beaton

Amy Blanding

Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, expressed his excitement saying, “The Let’s Hear It BC tour brings the magic of the JUNOS out to people living across B.C., from Terrace and Prince George to Nanaimo and Kelowna. We’re thrilled to share the energy of Canada’s biggest night of music with British Columbians, celebrating local talent, and bringing unforgettable experiences to every corner of the province. With the JUNO Awards, the Canadian Country Music Awards, and so many diverse summer music festivals, 2025 is truly the year of music in B.C.”

These events are an opportunity for music lovers across BC to come together and celebrate the incredible talent thriving within their communities. From emerging artists to established acts, Let’s Hear It BC is a testament to the province’s vibrant and diverse music scene. Join us for an unforgettable series of performances and be part of the energy leading up to the 2025 JUNO Awards!

This is the first of many exciting programming announcements from the Vancouver JUNO Host Committee for their 2025 initiatives.

Kelowna

March 15, 2025 @ Red Bird Brewing