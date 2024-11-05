The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 (Vernon) in partnership with the City of Vernon will host the Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, at Kal Tire.

Attendees of the ceremony are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and seating before the program begins.

The program schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Doors open 9:50 a.m. Musical prelude 10:15 a.m. Parade forms 10:25 a.m. Parade of veterans, first responders, cadets, cubs and scouts 10:35 a.m. Service begins 11:00 a.m. One minute of silence

Kal Tire Place is located at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon. Ample parking is available on site.