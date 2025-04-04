This plan establishes a comprehensive framework and guidance for the management and sustainability of the park over the next 20 years.

"Kalamoir Regional Park's Management Plan is dedicated to accessibility, well-being and conservation for people and the environment. The vision is to create a sanctuary where everyone can immerse themselves in the park's breathtaking landscapes and trails. By prioritizing inclusivity and safety, we aim to cultivate a community that thrives on connection and harmony with nature," says RDCO Chair Loyal Wooldridge.

The plan aligns with the Board’s strategic priorities, focusing on improved accessibility for users of all abilities. It also proposes upgrades to parking areas, multi-use trail enhancements for improved safety and habitat protection. Extensive public engagement was conducted in 2022 and 2023, gathering valuable input from community members and interested parties. Measures to protect and maintain the park’s stunning natural environment, wildlife habitat and ecosystem values are integral to the plan.

The management plan addresses the needs of future population growth, increased recreational demands and climate change impacts. It ensures connectivity through natural area corridors for wildlife by protecting sensitive ecosystems along the water and slopes. Trail upgrades will be limited to a width of 2.4 metre maximum on the Waterfront Trail to balance the standard trail policies while maintaining environmental integrity and public safety. Improvements to the Sunnyside Trail will be limited to necessary public safety trail improvements, conservation measures and will maintain the trail to its existing width.

"This plan reflects our commitment to creating natural spaces where everyone can connect with nature and improve their quality of life. The board is committed to more robust and in-depth engagement with Westbank First Nation knowledge-keepers as the plan is finalized and actioned. Together, we are building a healthier, happier future for all," says Wooldridge. “Ensuring safe access for all users and accommodating increased population and usage is a priority for the management of trails in the park.”