The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) and the Kelowna RCMP have teamed up this year to offer some spooktacular Halloween safety tips to make this year’s trick or treating celebrations both fun and safe for everyone in our community.
Halloween home and community safety tips:
This year, Halloween celebrations also coincide with Diwali – the Hindu festival of lights – occurring until November 3rd. As these festivities are often celebrated with fireworks in some parts of the world, the KFD would like to remind residents that firecrackers and all other unauthorized recreational use of fireworks is not allowed within the City of Kelowna.
“There are very few urban centers in BC that still allow permits for recreational fireworks,” said Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer with KFD. “Not only is the unauthorized use of fireworks a danger to inexperienced operators and those observing, but it also poses a significant fire risk to surrounding trees, grasses, and dry areas.”
The Fire and Life Safety Bylaw prohibits the sale, possession, and discharge of fireworks and firecrackers within the City’s borders. Fireworks may only be used by a licensed operator who has undergone a strict permitting process that is officially vetted through Kelowna’s fire department. The Fire Department, RCMP or a Bylaw Officer could issue bylaw tickets for setting off fireworks. To date, no one has submitted a fireworks permit application, and no permits have been issued for the month of October.
The firework permit process ensures that only fireworks operators who are licensed by the Explosives Regulatory Division of Natural Resources Canada can set off fireworks. The process also ensures that ample insurance is provided. Persons caught setting off fireworks within City limits may be subject to a minimum fine of $250 issued as a bylaw offence notice by the KFD.