GoFundMe recorded over 7,600 donors in Kelowna for 2024 . With a population of more than 144,500, that results in a per capita donor rate of 5.3 per cent . This community has emerged as a beacon of generosity, demonstrating the incredible power of Canadians helping one another.

Kelowna is the 7 th most generous community in Canada for 2024 . This annual list highlights the communities that have gone above and beyond in support of Canadians, measured by the highest number of donors per capita on the GoFundMe platform.

GoFundMe announces $280 million CAD raised by Canadians in 2024

GoFundMe's Most Generous Communities sees compassionate Canucks coming together to seek and offer support

GoFundMe has released its Top 20 Most Generous Communities of 2024, celebrating impactful stories of giving across Canada. In an inspiring display, a remarkable one in 13 Canadian adults made donations through the platform in 2024.

In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, communities have shown extraordinary resilience and kindness. This year, GoFundMe recorded $280 million CAD raised in Canada for people, causes, and organizations around the world. This compares to almost $259 million raised over the same period in 2023, reflecting an eight per cent increase.

The Top 20 Most Generous Communities have been selected by measuring the number of donors per capita made through the GoFundMe platform. From supporting local businesses to championing urgent healthcare needs, donors from coast-to-coast have emerged as beacons of hope.

For the second year in a row, the most generous community is Victoria, where over 19,500 donors generously contributed in 2024. With a population of nearly 92,000, that results in a per capita donation rate of 21.3 per cent – that’s over one in five Victorians.

This year, GoFundMe’s top 20 most generous communities in Canada are:

Victoria, British Columbia North Vancouver, British Columbia St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador Vancouver, British Columbia Milton, Ontario Brampton, Ontario Kelowna, British Columbia Thunder Bay, Ontario Moncton, New Brunswick New Westminster, British Columbia Guelph, Ontario Whitby, Ontario Prince George, British Columbia Kitchener, Ontario Regina, Saskatchewan Calgary, Alberta Pickering, Ontario Waterloo, Ontario Toronto, Ontario Kamloops, British Columbia

“From small acts of kindness to major community efforts, Canadians are consistently committed to lending a helping hand,” said Tim Cadogan, Chief Executive Officer, GoFundMe. “People across Canada have exhibited unprecedented kindness and compassion, exemplified by the generosity shown—from supporting a young girl in North Vancouver hoping to train her service dog or donating dollars to keep the beloved Toronto Santa Claus Parade alive, an unbreakable spirit of solidarity defines Canadians.”

Ryan Keeping, an ultra-marathon runner from Halifax, set up a GoFundMe as part of his 98-day run across Canada to raise awareness and funds for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Ryan ran 7,386 kilometers to support heart disease research. Throughout his journey from Newfoundland to British Columbia, Ryan raised over $252,000 CAD on GoFundMe, which went towards helping improve diagnosis, care, and support for families affected by heart disease.

“This run wasn't about me," says Keeping, "It was about helping people across the country come together and achieve their goals, as well as honouring my heroes, Terry Fox and my father. My dad has heart disease, so it was an easy decision to raise funds for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. And with the help of GoFundMe and the generosity of Canadians, we were able to raise a significant amount and make a difference.”

GoFundMe provides a platform for individuals and communities to come together, share their stories, and make a positive impact. The organization thanks all donors, organizers, and supporters for helping create change across Canada.

