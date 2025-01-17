The city, in partnership with Tourism Kelowna, has accepted an invitation to apply for the City of Gastronomy title, which celebrates food culture and a commitment to sustainable development.

Kelowna’s culinary scene is a testament to the passion and creativity of our local chefs, farmers, wineries and food producers,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in a press release.

“Applying for this designation is a step towards recognizing the vital role that food plays in our community and enhancing Kelowna’s reputation as a global culinary destination.”

The gastronomy title is part of the Creative Cities Network established in 2004. The network is organized into seven fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, media arts and music.

If selected, Kelowna would join four other Canadian cities in the network: London (music), Toronto (media arts), Montreal (design) and Quebec City (literature).

The application to apply comes up only once every two years. The Canadian Commission for UNESCO is only permitted to nominate up to two cities at a time.

“Being invited to apply is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate all the ways food and beverages bring us together in Kelowna – through story and traditions, community-based initiatives, world-class restaurants and culinary experiences, agriculture – and so much more,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna CEO.

The application process includes gathering information about the nominated city’s food assets. A range of groups, businesses, experts, associations and organizations are contributing to the submission – and more input is welcome.

Both UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College are home to research projects that align with the designation.

The application must be in by the end of February. UNSECO will make its selection later in 2025.