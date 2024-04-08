Pay raises for Mayor and Council are once again on the agenda at this week's meeting.

This afternoon Kelowna City Council Chambers, councillors will once again consider giving themselves a pay raise.

The plan originally called for an immediate increase in salries for both councillors and mayor, however, council will now consider delaying a portion of those raises until next year.

If the motion to delay is adopted, the Mayor's salary will increase immediately to $135,000, with a later increase to $145,000 scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, councillor's will recive an immediate raise to $50,000 which would then climb to $58,000 as of Jan. 1.

The motion also includes a provision to allow councillors to turn down the pay raise, if they choose.

Regardless of what is decided today, a new council voted in 2026 will get the increase.

In a related story, city council in Victoria also discussed a move to vote themselves a pay hike..

Council there voted unanimously to pause the salary increase, instead choosing an independent task force review the issue.

