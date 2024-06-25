Kelowna City Council reviewed and approved the City’s 2023 Annual Report – Beyond the Curve: A year of action, collaboration and innovation – at its regular council meeting on Monday, June 24.

The report describes how, as one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, Kelowna is adapting and thriving amid rapid change. The report, which details the City’s key projects and work carried out over the past year, touches on the importance of foundational plans and decisions endorsed by Council in 2023.

It also highlights the collaborative ways in which Council and staff leveraged strong relationships with partners and other levels of government to provide residents and businesses with value for taxes.



“Our grant work sped Kelowna light years ahead and positioned the City as a municipal leader in advocacy, partnerships and non-taxation revenue streams,” said City Manager Doug Gilchrist. “The City received an investment of $100 million through grants and direct awards from senior government that will advance key infrastructure, transportation, community safety, affordable housing, environmental and childcare projects in our community.”



The report describes how the City is maximizing efficiency and enhancing transparency and accountability by aligning its budget with service delivery, benchmarking itself against other local governments, and measuring the results publicly.



“Through meticulous data analysis and strategic planning, we are streamlining processes, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring that every dollar invested yields tangible benefits for our community and contributes directly to the wellbeing of our residents,” said Gilchrist.



In addition to highlighting key projects and work carried out over the prior fiscal year, the annual report includes detailed information about the City’s operating and financial activities.

It is an important document that keeps residents informed while maintaining accountability for ensuring the financial integrity of the organization and efficient delivery of services that affect residents every day.

“I encourage residents to check out the messages, stories and highlights sections to learn more about how we are working, together with residents and community partners, to make our Kelowna the very best it can be.”



Visit kelowna.ca/annualreport to learn more.

