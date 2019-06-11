Regional economic development strategy

Council heard from the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission on its Roadmap to Resiliency COEDC Strategy 2025-2030 .The strategy builds on regional strengths, addresses current challenges, and pursues the top opportunities for enhancing investment and supporting a thriving business environment.

Read Report to Council

McCulloch Lake Resort water

Council agreed to an agreement with McCulloch Lake Resort to provide non-potable water from the McCulloch Lake Reservoir, addressing the Resort's expansion needs due to limited well capacity. The agreement gives the City greater oversight of development at the resort, helps fund infrastructure maintenance, and includes safeguards like restricting water usage during drought conditions to protect the broader water supply.

Read Report to Council

Council code of conduct policy updates

Council OK’d amendments to its Code of Conduct Policy, which includes expanded guidance on behaviors, communication protocols with City staff, and social media use to express personal views on City matters. It also refines campaign activity policies and allows extended deadlines for complaints in specific cases.

Read Report to Council