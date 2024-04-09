Council approved the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) and Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) 2024 budgets which include levies on Class 5 light industry and Class 6 business/other properties located within the Kelowna Downtown Business Improvement Area and Uptown Rutland Business Improvement Area.

Council Renumeration Adjustments



The amendment to Council Remuneration and Expense Bylaw No. 7547 was given first, second and third reading.

