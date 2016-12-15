Community Task Force on Performing Arts recommendations

Council reviewed and accepted a series of recommendations to promote the performing arts within our community. These suggestions include: maintaining the existing Kelowna Community Theatre; constructing a new Performing Arts Centre at a site to be determined; renovating KCT to enhance front of house amenities; and, that the Task Force should continue to advance its remaining objectives in an advisory capacity.

Read the full Report to Council here

Wilkinson Avenue rental housing

Council OK’d a rezoning to allow for a rental apartment building with on-site supports predominantly for women with children, at 2160 Wilkinson St. The proposal is for a four-storey building with 29 rental units operated by NOW Canada Society.

Read the full Report to Council here

Cadder Avenue apartment housing

Council approved a rezoning for two lots at 789 and 809 Cadder Ave to allow for an apartment building. The proposal is for a six-storey, 29-unit building.

Read the full Report to Council here

Security Alarm System bylaw

Council OK’d proposed updates to its Security Alarm Systems Bylaw and renewing its agreement with the Regional District of Central Okanagan to manage the program. Key changes include fee adjustments (residential registration fees increase to $40 and to $100–$300 for repeat false alarms, and business registration fees increase to $80 and to $200–$600 for repeat false alarms), a longer registration period and a simplified process.

Read the full Report to Council here

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.