Child care centre

Council OK’d a rezoning for 964 Laurier Ave to support a new child care centre for 63 children plus staff. The proposal will convert a former assisted living seniors home and is adjacent to a similar child care centre proposal that Council approved January 27.

Read Report to Council

KLO rental housing

Council approved a development permit for a 42-unit, three-storey townhouse development at the corner of KLO Road and St Amand Road, adjacent to Immaculata Regional High School. Four lots on St Amand have been consolidated and the homes will be demolished for the development.

Read Report to Council

Rutland rental apartment

A development permit was issued for a 120-unit, six-storey rental apartment building at 765 Badke Rd. The existing older 18-unit building will be demolished. Council supported the proposed tenant relocation plan to help those being displaced by the redevelopment.

Read Report to Council

2024 planning & development statistics

Council heard a staff update around building and development statistics for 2024. In 2024, Kelowna saw a drop in building permit values to $646 million, below the 10-year average of $900 million. The number of permits and development applications also declined for the third year in a row. The type and location of housing under construction remained aligned with the Official Community Plans, focusing on multi-family developments within the city's core and urban areas.

Read Report to Council

Traffic calming policy

Council supported an updated Neighbourhood Traffic Calming Program to enhance safety and address traffic concerns in residential areas. The revised policy introduces clearer criteria for street eligibility, prioritization, and evaluation, ensuring a more consistent and transparent approach. These updates aim to effectively reduce speeding, traffic congestion, and shortcutting, creating safer and more comfortable environments for all street users and residents.

Read Report to Council