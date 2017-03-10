Gordon Drive townhomes

Council OK’d a rezoning for 5091 Gordon Dr to support a townhouse development, up to three storeys in height, with 39 units. The vacant property is located on Gordon Dr. within the Ponds Village Center in the Upper Mission neighbourhood

Read Report to Council

Rutland rental apartment

Council supported rezoning four lots 465-495 Dougall Rd N for a six-story, 106-unit rental apartment building, with 99 parking stalls. The project, located near transit routes and parks, aligns with the Official Community Plan's goals for increased medium- and high-density housing in Urban Centres.

Read Report to Council

Youth treatment centre

A development permit was issued for 212 Valley Road N, a three-acre City-owned lot where the Bridge Youth and Family Services Society plans to build a youth treatment centre. The centre is proposed to include three cottages, a centre learning hub and a barn building.

Read Report to Council

Pandosy development

Council supported a development permit for an 11-storey mixed use building at 2606 – 2696 Pandosy St, the current site of a small strip mall within the Pandosy Urban Centre. The proposal includes five storefronts and 85 residential units – six microsuites, 42 one-bedroom units, six two-bedroom units and 31 three-bedroom units.

Read Report to Council

Parks update

Council heard an update on the City’s parks investments, including $18 million in park infrastructure and $26 million in park land acquisition in 2024. In 2024, Kelowna added and improved several parks, including Truswell, Richmond, and Kirschner Mountain, while new neighbourhood parks like Fawn Run, Acadia, and Cara Glen were completed through partnerships. Upgrades were also made to Tallgrass Park, Knox Mountain First Lookout, Burne Avenue Park, and Dehart Community Park. Looking ahead to 2025, major projects include new sports fields at Glenmore and Rutland Recreation Parks, a central plaza and youth park at Mission Recreation Park, and improvements to City Park and Kerry Park, along with the development of the North End Monument and Kelowna Signature Sign.

Read Report to Council

Knox Mountain planned burn

Council was updated on a 33-hectare prescribed fire planned for Knox Mountain Park in spring or fall 2025, to safely clear overgrown vegetation and reduce wildfire risk. Controlled burns help maintain healthy forests by preventing larger, more intense wildfires.

Read Report to Council