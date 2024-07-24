Council agreed to a rezoning at 1236 Cerise Dr to allow for a childcare centre with up to 39 children.

Clement Ave rental housing

Council OK’d a rezoning and development permit for two, six-storey rental apartment buildings covering 10 single family lots between 815 – 865 Clement Ave. The buildings will include 197 units, a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Growing Canada’s Community Canopies grant

Council directed staff to apply for a federal grant that supports planting at least 1.2 million trees across the country. The City will apply to the GCCC tree planting fund for two projects aimed at increasing tree canopy coverage across the community — Glenmore Recreation Park and trees within medians.

Capital plan update

Staff updated Council on 2024 completed capital projects around Kelowna, as well as those currently underway and newly initiated. Completed projects include Water Street boat launch, Mission Rec ball fields, Knox Mountain Park south lookout improvements and Hwy. 97 / Pandosy right turn lane.

Water restrictions

Council agreed with a staff recommendation to continue with Stage 1 watering restrictions to avoid waste and preserve the water supply, even with improved conditions. Since April 2024, water supply conditions have improved due to a cool spring and additional rain, leading to reduced demand and increased reservoir levels.

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.