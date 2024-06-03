Council received for information the 2024 Citizens Survey . The bi-annual survey was presented by IPSOS and provides valuable insight into the opinions and priorities of Kelowna residents.

This year's results show that social issues, housing, and public safety remain top concerns for the community. Council also heard these results affirm Council Priorities, and the 2024 budget are well-matched to the priorities of residents. The City has made significant investments in social wellbeing, housing, and public safety, including delivering 120 units of rapid housing for the some of the most vulnerable people in the community, providing land for the development of a new supportive and complex care housing site, and funding additional Bylaw and RCMP positions.

The City has also expanded its social development and community safety teams, implemented the Mayor's Taskforce on Crime Reduction, and been a vocal and active advocate to senior levels of government for the funding and partnerships that a rapidly-growing community needs. It was highlighted to Council that it can take time for strategic investments like these to demonstrate an impact in terms of public perception, but the City continues to being a leader, convener, and advocate for the public safety, housing, and social initiatives that the community needs.

Read report to Council

FireSmart funding



Staff will apply for FireSmart Community Funding and Supports through BC’s Ministry of Forests. The funds will support ongoing FireSmart activities, assessments and educational materials for residents, plus additional funding for those directly impacted by the 2023 wildfires in the city.

Read report to Council

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.

