Council Highlights from March 18 meeting

Financial accountability



Council received and approved a series of financial reports describing the City’s fiscal position, including an audit report on Infrastructure Delivery Value for Money , along with a report on City investments and an update of the 2024 Financial plan reflecting carry-over budget items that were not completed in 2023.

