Progress on Council priorities

Council received information on the 2023 public progress report on Council priorities. The 12-month report, which is available at council.reporting.kelowna.ca, measures progress on the 22 actions and six key priorities Council outlined at the start of its term: crime and safety, affordable housing, homelessness, transportation, agriculture and climate and environment.

Remuneration update for Council



Council remuneration was approved at Monday’s meeting. A recent comprehensive review of 12 B.C. municipalities by the City of Victoria identified Kelowna mayor remuneration to be lower than all comparable cities with the exception of Kamloops. Councillor remuneration, both as a base percentage of the mayor’s remuneration and in actual dollars, ranked last among comparable cities. The total cost of the remuneration is $139,413.60 and will be funded from financial savings identified through implementation of the digital transformation strategy.