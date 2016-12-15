Council supported updates to the Zoning Bylaw to align short-term rental rules with provincial legislation, including mandatory licensing, registration, and a principal residency requirement. Key changes include removing restrictions on secondary suites and carriage houses, and limits on bedrooms and units per parcel. These rules take effect in April 2025.

Tenant protections

Council asked staff for further information on terms for a Tenant Relocation Plan and implementation plan, including strategies to minimize tenant displacement such as relocation assistance and financial compensation.

Bear spray bylaw

Council OK’d a new bylaw regulating bear spray sales to curb misuse, requiring vendors to track purchases and keep records for three years. Sales will be restricted to those over 18 with ID. The move addresses an 80% rise in deterrent spray incidents, especially among youth.

Tariffs

Council heard a staff update about preparations for U.S. tariffs that could impact City contracts and purchases. Plans include a response team, managing currency risks, and prioritizing Canadian suppliers where possible.

