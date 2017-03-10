Civic awards finalists

Finalists are announced for the 50th Annual Civic & Community Awards, which honor outstanding contributions in areas like sports, arts, environmentalism, and volunteerism. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, at the Delta Grand Hotel, where winners in each of the 13 categories will be revealed. Some awards include scholarships or donations, such as the Young Citizen of the Year Award and the Teen Honour in the Arts Award, which offer scholarships, and the Volunteer Organization of the Year, which receives a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Infrastructure deficit review

Council heard a review of how the City calculates its infrastructure deficit and compared it to practices in other municipalities. The report recommends developing clear criteria for evaluating and ranking projects and ensuring consistent data collection and analysis. Additionally, it suggests identifying gaps between infrastructure needs and the City's ability to deliver them and considering all relevant funding sources to enhance the accuracy of the deficit calculation.

Prospera Place improvements

Council Ok’d investing $1.3 million in Prospera Place improvements including new ice-making equipment, a scoreboard, and a sound system, preparing for the 2026 Memorial Cup and future events. This is in addition to the $3.8 million already approved.

Purchasing bylaw review

Council agreed to review the City’s Purchasing Bylaw No. 11477 with the goal of prioritizing Canadian suppliers in the City's procurement processes. The proposed amendments aim to support the local and national economy, strengthen supply chains, and promote sustainability when price and quality are similar.

