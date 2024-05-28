Members of the Mayor’s Task Force presented a report with seven recommendations to reduce crime and improve community well-being. Council accepted the recommendations and directed staff to report back to Council on the costs and implications of implementing the Task Force’s recommendations. Read report to Council

Coronation Ave multi-family housing

Council OK’d a development permit for a six-storey, 85-unit apartment building, covering five lots on Coronation Avenue.

Q1 planning & development statistics

Council received a staff report on building and development statistics for the first quarter of 2024. Building permit volumes are slightly less than 2023 and the value of these permits had decreased.

Urban Tree Canopy Strategy

Staff updated Council on the implementation of the Urban Tree Canopy Enhancement Strategy, including work that has been completed or is planned for 2024.

