2023 Progress Report: 2040 Official Community Plan and Transportation Master Plan
Council received the second annual progress report for the 2040 Official Community Plan and 2040 Transportation Master Plan.
Read report to Council
Invasive Mussels Presentation
Okanagan Water Basin Board delivered a presentation to Council on invasive mussels.
2024 Changes to Property Tax Operational Practices
Council approved temporary changes to property tax operational practices to support residents and businesses whose assessed property values significantly increased between 2023 and 2024 due to rezoning. View presentation.
2024 Budget Approval
Council approved the 2024 final budget, including tax rate, under its new service-based budgeting model.
Responsible Liquor Use in Parks
Council approved a bylaw amendment to allow responsible consumption of liquor in an expanded selection of parks.
