Council received the second annual progress report for the 2040 Official Community Plan and 2040 Transportation Master Plan. Read report to Council

2023 Progress Report: 2040 Official Community Plan and Transportation Master Plan

Invasive Mussels Presentation

Okanagan Water Basin Board delivered a presentation to Council on invasive mussels.

View presentation

2024 Changes to Property Tax Operational Practices

Council approved temporary changes to property tax operational practices to support residents and businesses whose assessed property values significantly increased between 2023 and 2024 due to rezoning. View presentation.

Read report to Council

2024 Budget Approval

Council approved the 2024 final budget, including tax rate, under its new service-based budgeting model.

Read report to Council

Responsible Liquor Use in Parks

Council approved a bylaw amendment to allow responsible consumption of liquor in an expanded selection of parks.

Read report to Council

