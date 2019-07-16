Rutland rental housing rezoning

Council OK’d rezoning City-owned property to allow for rental-only at 165 Dougall Rd N, ahead of finding a property developer to build on the property. The property has the potential to provide a 12-storey building.

Read the full Report to Council here

Managing stormwater

Council reviewed a proposal and public feedback on funding stormwater management without using property taxes. City staff are exploring a user-pay system where fees are based on a property's impact on the stormwater system -- the idea is a shift in funding and not a new tax. This shift could encourage better stormwater management by property owners. Council agreed to explore the idea further in a future workshop.

Read the full Report to Council here

Council code of conduct

Council reviewed proposed updates to the Council Code of Conduct policy, introduced in September 2023. After a year of experience with the policy, staff and Council identified ways to improve it, aiming to make it clearer and more effective. Staff will bring back for Council consideration revisions to the policy, except for the proposed amendment to section 12.

Read the full report to Council here

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.