Rutland rental housing rezoning

Council OK’d rezoning a corner lot to allow for rental-only townhomes at 1028-1030 Houghton Road. The proposal is for 20 affordable residential units at 25% below market value.

Read the full Report to Council here

Downtown highrise approved

Council approved a development permit for a 40-storey mixed-use rental-only building at 1355 St. Paul St. The project includes 384 units—68 microsuites, 141 one-bedroom units, and 175 two-bedroom units—along with 323 parking stalls. The 40th level of the tower is proposed to be common indoor amenity space to allow all tenants of the building to enjoy the tallest views. The tower will be located next to the UBC Downtown Campus Tower, currently under construction.

Read the full Report to Council here

Glenmore townhomes

A development permit for a 17-unit townhouse development on the corner of Highland Dr N and Clifton Rd was approved by Council. Staff worked with the developer to address several neighourhood concerns through building design, site layout, and landscape planning.

Read the full Report to Council here

Housing needs assessment

Council reviewed the Interim Housing Needs Assessment. The report fulfills Provincial reporting requirements, and its findings are consistent with the 2023 Housing Needs Assessment.

Read the full Report to Council here

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.