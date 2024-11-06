Transit Supportive Corridor Pilot Project

Council received information about the Housing Accelerator Fund Transit Supportive Corridor Pilot Project. In 2023, Kelowna received $31.5M from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to increase the housing supply. The HAF requires the City to permit approximately 7,000 housing units by October 2026. Under one of the City’s seven HAF Initiatives, the City is leading a Pilot Project to explore pre-zoning select Transit Supportive Corridors to allow for more housing. The idea is to accommodate new housing in areas close to transit to help increase transit ridership, resulting in better transit, which in turn attracts more riders and supports more housing along those corridors.

Snow clearing response plan

Council received information on plans underway for the winter snow and ice control program. The City maintains 1,725 lane kilometres of roads, 463 kilometres of sidewalks, 308 kilometres of bike lanes, 104 kilometres of multi-use corridors, three overpasses, 615 bus stops, 101 parking lots, 77 parks, 25 civic properties and 60 kilometres of public laneways. Changes were made to the program for this winter as part of the continuous improvement cycle to enhance service levels across the various mobility networks.

