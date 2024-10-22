Council gave first reading to amend the Official Community Plan to update the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and the tree canopy targets to be consistent with the recently adopted Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy and Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy . The proposed amendment was advanced to the November 5, 2024 Public Hearing. Read full report to Council

Growing Canada’s Community Canopies grant

Council directed staff to apply for grant funding to the Growing Canada’s Community Canopies Grant program. The City is applying to the GCCC Tree Planting fund for the Infill Street Tree Urbanization Project that will add sidewalks, stormwater management and street trees along Glenwood Ave and Morrison Ave. These projects will enhance aesthetics, provide shade, improve air quality, reduce urban noise and lower temperatures in the urban core.

North End plan

Council OK’d in principle the draft North End Plan, the result of a three-year planning process that is now nearly complete. Staff will bring forward a final version of the draft plan and prepare a list of bylaw amendments for Council adoption.

Tenant relocation

Council directed staff to explore and report back on options for tenant protection and relocation assistance. Under the ‘moderate shift’ option being considered, individual developers would need to create their own tenant relocation plans, following a set of guidelines outlining what the plan could include. This requirement would be implemented through a bylaw and would only apply when the vacancy rate falls below 4.0%.

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit "Past Meetings" at kelowna.ca/council.