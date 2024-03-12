Naming Policies Project Update

Council directed staff to prepare an updated naming of new civic assets policy based on current practices and consultations.

Rezoning of Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing and Transit Oriented Areas



Bylaws 12619 and 12620 received first, second and third reading to implement provincial legislation regarding small-scale multi-unit housing and transit-oriented areas.

RCMP 2023 Year in Review



Council received the RCMP 2023 year-end public safety and crime report outlining Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 data related to property offences, thefts, break and enters, fraud, persons offences, and traffic.

Form and Character Development Permit Overview



Council received an overview of the processing procedure for form and character development permits, including how form and character design guidelines are implemented in development applications.

North End Plan – Supplemental Parks Report



Council received a report on the process and implications of designating private property with a park future land use in the Official Community Plan, with an emphasis on Manhattan Point and beach.

Regional Grant Funding Application – RDCO Emergency Support Services Equipment and Training



Council approved the Regional District of Central Okanagan applying for, receiving, and managing the 2024 UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grant, under the Emergency Support Services Equipment and Training stream, on behalf of the City of Kelowna.

