Kelowna City Council endorsed Monday an update to its Council priorities 2023 – 2026, reaffirmed the existing six priority areas, and added a new priority to focus on the economy. Council reflected on the progress made during its term and updated its expected actions for the remainer of its term.

“We’ve accomplished many of the original actions, added new actions that we can significantly advance, as well as realigned some of our priority outcomes based on what we’ve learned,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “The new priority area focuses on the economy and is grounded in what we’ve heard from residents, businesses and the communities we serve. It acknowledges that a thriving and resilient economy underpins a good quality of life today and in the future.”

The existing priorities remain crime & safety, affordable housing, homelessness, transportation, agriculture and climate & environment.

Working alongside other pivotal city strategies—such as the Official Community Plan, 10-Year Capital Plan, 20-Year Servicing Plan, and Imagine Kelowna—a highlight of new or updated actions from the existing six priorities include:

· Advance implementation of Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction recommendations, including Business Improvement Area support

· Meet provincial/local affordable housing targets with support from the Province

· Complete Housing Action Plan including incentive options

· Advocate for a regional care facility (e.g. Red Fish Healing Center model)

· Complete the delivery of tiny home units committed to by the Province

· Complete the functional design of the Hwy 33 multi-modal traffic corridor and propose a partnership delivery model to the Province

· Secure funding for a new transit operations center

· Enhance traffic safety (e.g. traffic calming and pedestrian infrastructure)

· Ensure sufficient & high-quality agricultural water supply

· Complete the Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy

Actions identified in the new Economy priority are:

· Seek opportunities to enhance economic diversification

· Attract new employment and support existing business growth

· Assess the City’s supply of employment lands

· Consider the City’s investment into economic development

“We are an entrepreneurial city and have a lot to build on,” added Mayor Dyas. “We’ll also stay focused on what we started because residents want a safe city where they can rent or purchase a place to call home. They want to protect Kelowna’s natural environment and move around the city more easily.”

City Council will continually monitor the progress of the priorities through regular formal reviews with a next review planned within six months, and continue to make adjustments if needed. City Council will also continue to listen and respond to citizens through multiple feedback channels including committees, engagement projects and direct contact.

The full Council Priorities 2023–2026 document outlining support actions is available online at kelowna.ca/councilpriorities and the most recent progress report at https://council.reporting.kelowna.ca