People in the Central Okanagan will have increased access to dedicated dialysis services as the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit opens in a new location at 102-1835 Gordon Drive on Aug. 26, 2024.

"The expansion of the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit will significantly enhance dialysis care in the Central Okanagan. By increasing service capacity, we are addressing the growing demand for dialysis treatment in the community” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

To meet the growing population in Kelowna and surrounding areas, the Community Dialysis Unit is increasing from eight to 11 chairs in this new, purpose-built space, which also has the potential for up to 14 chairs depending on demand. Outpatient dialysis treatment will be provided to medically stable and independent patients with kidney disease. The expansion means up to 8,736 dialysis treatments will be provided annually in the Central Okanagan community, an increase of 3,744 yearly treatments when all chairs are fully utilized.

"Expanding the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit is an important step forward in enhancing dialysis care in the region. Increasing the capacity means there will be shorter transition wait times and we will have the ability to accommodate more patients, which is essential given the rising prevalence of kidney disease,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “This investment not only improves patient outcomes, but also supports the broader health-care system by providing timely and efficient health care."

The expanded unit has been designed to meet the needs of dialysis patients and offers a culturally safe space for the Indigenous community. There will be two ceiling lifts that will assist nursing staff in providing dialysis treatment to patients with mobility challenges as well as a droplet precaution room that meets infection prevention and control standards to provide treatment for people with communicable diseases. Each dialysis station will also be equipped with a ceiling-mounted radiant heater to accommodate patients with kidney disease who are more sensitive to cold due to vascular disease.

Additionally, the expanded space will allow nurses to offer training for home dialysis modalities, such as peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis, reducing the need for patients to travel to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) for this initial training.

Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment that is typically required three to four times a week. Community dialysis units are strategically located to offer treatments closer to patients’ homes. The Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit will serve patients six days a week from Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“As a dialysis patient, I am incredibly grateful for the expansion of the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit. The new facility will make a significant difference knowing that there will be more dialysis stations available which means shorter wait times and more convenient scheduling, easing the burden of managing my condition, said Mary-Kay Polacco, Kelowna dialysis patient “The new features and increased capacity will bring greater quality of care and support, making it easier to maintain my health.”

The relocation and renovations to the community dialysis unit cost $4.39 million and are being funded by BC Renal.

The KGH Foundation also contributed $90,000 helping provide this new space with local artwork, additional furniture, emotional support pet beds, bariatric hemodialysis chairs as well as additional comforts to both the waiting room and hybrid rooms.

“In addition to ensuring access to life-saving dialysis care for current and future patients, this expansion project supports uptake of independent/home-based dialysis therapies, which offer a range of benefits including a more flexible schedule, enhanced ability to travel and overall health outcomes and quality of life,” said Dr. Adeera Levin, Executive Director of BC Renal. “BC Renal applauds the Interior Health Renal Program for their commitment to improving coordination of care and empowering patients to be active players in managing their disease.”

To learn more about kidney health and renal programs and services in Interior Health, visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/healthy-living/kidney-health