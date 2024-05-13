Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT) is reminding patrons to be cautious when purchasing tickets for shows at the theatre and to avoid third-party resellers.

All tickets for shows taking place on the Kelowna Community Theatre main stage should be purchased directly from the theatre’s box office either online, in-person (1375 Water Street) or over the phone (250-469-8940). Tickets purchased through any other vendor may not be valid.

Indicators that your tickets are not authorized by Kelowna Community Theatre:



· Prices posted are in US dollars.

· Prices posted are higher or lower than those found on theatre.kelowna.ca.

· Rows are listed without seat numbers on the website’s seat map.

· The ticket you receive does not show your name, the price on the ticket, or shows a price other than what you paid.

· You do not receive a confirmation email.

Patrons should be mindful of search results on Google or other search engines that marked as “Sponsored” or as an “Ad”. Unless the results link to the theatre’s official website, these are paid listings which are more likely to be third-party sellers.



Patrons who are unsure whether they are purchasing the correct ticket can always call the Box Office at 250-469-8940 to confirm. Customers will never be directed to third-party website for purchase.



Learn more about the theatre or find an upcoming show and see it live at theatre.kelowna.ca.