Two-term City Councillor, successful small business owner, and trusted community leader, Loyal Wooldridge is seeking the BC New Democratic Party (NDP) nomination in the new Kelowna-Centre riding.

"I’m passionate about serving my community and advocating for what matters to people in Kelowna,” said Loyal Wooldridge. "After six years on Council, including as Chair of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, I am ready to bring Kelowna’s voice to the legislature where I can push for ‘Made In Kelowna’ solutions to the challenges facing our growing community."

As a City Councillor, business owner, community advocate, and volunteer, Wooldridge has worked to create a thriving community, champion business needs, and safeguard the health and safety of all residents. He is now solely focused on his work in the community, solving local issues, and working on grass root solutions for sustainable results.

Through his time on Council, Wooldridge has developed a deep understanding of the priorities and needs of the city and, importantly, how to work through provincial mandates to achieve meaningful community impact.

”Kelowna deserves a voice in government so that people see local solutions in provincial decisions - it’s crucial to have a Kelowna lens focused on results for Kelowna," adds Wooldridge. "I support the bold efforts the BC NDP government has made to address big issues and contribute to healthy communities. We need to continue working hard to make more housing available, add more child care options, reduce congestion on the streets, make them safer, and strongly support business.”

Wooldridge has lived in the Central Okanagan for 30 years and has witnessed how the area has grown and changed.He sees opportunities to leverage the Kelowna International Airport, the largest municipally-owned airport in Canada, to strengthen tourism and bolster agricultural support to protect farmers, wineries, and orchards.

Through his work with City Council and being raised in an RCMP household, Wooldridge understands the importance of community safety. He has consistently advocated for public safety investment and has supported the hiring of more police, firefighters, and bylaw staff.

During the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire, as Chair of the Regional District, Wooldridge was a trusted leader who brought comfort to people and the community. He worked closely with provincial emergency management teams to lead the region through the worst wildfire emergency experienced in two decades. Additional recognition for Wooldridge includes '2024 Top 40 under 40' by the Kelowna Chamber and received the People's Choice for Favorite Elected Official in Kelowna Now's 'Best of Kelowna' five years in a row.

This will be the first provincial election with the newly added Kelowna-Centre riding.The revised electoral boundary for the riding includes the majority of Kelowna’s urban areas including downtown/Capri Landmark to suburban areas like McKinley Landing and Glenmore. Wooldridge has lived in Kelowna-Centre riding for the last 19 years.

The Provincial election will be October 19, 2024.

To learn more about Loyal Wooldridge visit: https://loyalkelowna.com

