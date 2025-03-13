He was a tireless volunteer in administration and management roles in the sport of curling. The award honours individuals who best demonstrate a similar commitment and dedication to our sport that made Kingsmith the consummate sport executive.

2025 winner — Jock Tyre (Kelowna)

Since arriving in Kelowna more than three decades ago, Tyre has transformed the Kelowna Curling Club into one of the top and most innovative curling facilities in the world. He is constantly looking for new ways to do business and bring newcomers into the curling community, and he is a tireless booster of our sport. He also has played a role in attracting numerous national and international curling events to Kelowna, which have given this city significant exposure and generated millions of dollars in economic impact.