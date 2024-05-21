For the second year in a row, the Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swimming Club brought home medals from the provincial championships, held in Kamloops over the weekend.

“I am so proud of what our athletes accomplished this weekend. They trained hard all season and put down some incredible performances in the pool. For the first time in our club’s history, we took the gold in a team event and all 17 athletes brought home a medal or a ribbon. The athletes showed the high quality of artistic swimming that’s being developed in Kelowna” said Head Coach Julia Hansen.

“We always feel a bit like the underdogs going into provincials. We compete against teams that get a lot more practice time because they live in regions with a lot more pools. For our club to have this level of success, it speaks volumes about the dedication of our coaches and athletes and their families”

Kelowna Dolphins medal and ribbon results include:

•16-20 Team: 1st place championship (provincial champions), 2nd place routine Amira Cocarell, Athena Ginis, Aurora Halsall, Giann Hoonjan, Isabella Wentworth, and Riley Hawthorne, coached by Julia Hansen

•Limited (Introductory) Competitive Team: 2nd place championship (provincial silver medalists) 2nd place routine Anna Wilson, Blayre Green, Grace Hoek, and Savannah Beer, coached by Paige Pomeroy

•13-15 Team: 5th place routine Alina Wostradowski, Eleftheria Orgeta, Everly Habermehl, Fiona Atkinson, Grace Jensen, and Rowan Skinner coached by Anastasia Sizenova

•13-15 Duet: 3rd place routine Grace Jensen and Rowan Skinner coached by Julia Hansen and Anastasia Sizenova

•11-12 Solo: 6th place championship Daphne Cocarell coached by Anastasia Sizenova

•13-15 Solo: 6th place championship Riley Hawthorne coached by Jenna Roach

•16-20 Solo: 4th place championship Athena Ginis coached by Julia Hansen and Anastasia Sizenova, 5th place championship Isabella Wentworth coached by Julia Hansen

The Dolphins will be well-represented at this summer’s BC Games in Maple Ridge. Nasta Sizenova and Isabella Wentworth have been selected to coach the team representing the District of Central Okanagan. Athletes Alina Wostradowski, Eleftheria Orgeta, and Grace Jensen have each earned a spot on the team.

The Kelowna Dolphins practice at the H2O Centre and the Kelowna Family YMCA. The club has instructional programs for children/beginners as well as a competitive stream and masters programs for beginner adults and former competitors.