With the mild winter and the roads fairly dry this season the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has been cracking down on high-risk driving behaviours.

Since the calendar turned to 2025 in January the Traffic Section continues to issue violation tickets for distracted driving, speeding, and other Motor Vehicle Act offences. Since January 1, 2025 officers have issued the following tickets to drivers within Kelowna.

154 for speeding in a school zone,

34 for speeding,

Six for driving without due care / consideration,

Five excessive speed impounds including one driver that was caught in a school zone,

77 for use of electronic devices,

24 for not having a driver’s licence,

47 for not having insurance.

In addition to these issued violation tickets, 24 drivers were given immediate roadside prohibition:

15 drivers received 30 days prohibition,

Seven received three days prohibition,

Two received seven days prohibition.

With the season changing to spring and with summer on the horizon police will be continuing to focus on high-risk driving behaviours including street racing, speeding and impaired driving.

If you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, the police urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.