It’s the bottom of the ninth inning and the Kelowna Falcons have the bases loaded with two out and are losing by two runs.

This is the feeling of the ball club today as they are still searching for a few more billet families to host their student athletes with the season approaching quickly. The 2024 West Coast League season opens on Friday May 31st at Elks Stadium with players starting to arrive the week of May 27th.

The players of the Falcons are university and college student athletes coming to Kelowna to improve their baseball craft. Some of these players will be drafted by Major League Baseball teams as early as this coming July.

The Falcons schedule mimics that of a Major League season so the players are either at the ballpark or on the road the majority of their time in Kelowna. There are a few off days that will give them an opportunity to explore Kelowna and have a Canadian experience for the first time in their lives.

Not only will you be giving the Falcons players that memory, but you will receive plenty of perks as well. Billet families receive a grocery allowance, season tickets and an appreciation BBQ at the end of the season. Who couldn’t use a little help with groceries these days?

If a family is interested in hosting a Falcons student athlete, they can contact Alex Draper for all the details at adraper29@shaw.ca or call 25-575-2400.