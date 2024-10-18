The Kelowna RCMP along with the parents of Aaron Derbyshire are making a plea to the public to come forward with any information regarding his disappearance in 2006.

This year is the 18th anniversary of Aaron going missing. He was last seen the night of September 29, 2006 in the 200-block of Leon Avenue leaving a nightclub. He was reported missing on October 3, 2006 when he didn’t show up for a family outing.

At the time of his disappearance Aaron was described as:

22-year-old male

5’10”

160 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Aaron’s parents Glenda and Gordon are making an emotional plea for any information that could lead to the whereabouts of their son. If you know something about Aaron’s disappearance and the night he went missing, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2006-53986.

Here is a link to the video plea from the family - Kelowna RCMP - A family’s 18-year plea - Aaron Derbyshire (youtube.com)