2024 Spring GoByBike Week in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan starts next week, with free events and activities taking place on Monday, June 3, until Sunday, June 9.

2024 Spring GoByBike Week in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan starts next week, with free events and activities taking place on Monday, June 3, until Sunday, June 9.

GoByBike Week invites residents to switch up their daily commute by cycling or using other forms of active transportation. This Province-wide initiative promotes a healthy, active lifestyle, contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the environment.

Celebration Stations will pop up across the Central Okanagan, featuring activities and giveaways, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and sponsors.

Celebration Station schedule:

• Monday, June 3, 7 – 9 a.m.: Kickoff event at Stuart Park (1430 Water St)

• Tuesday, June 4, 7 – 9 a.m.: Angel Way, Rail Trail and Parkrun (Spall Rd & Clement Ave)

• Wednesday, June 5, 8 – 10 a.m.: Landmark District 6 (1631 Dickson Ave #1700)

• Thursday, June 6, 7 – 9 a.m.: Westbank First Nation Government Building parking lot (515 Hwy 97 South)

• Friday, June 7, 4 – 7 p.m.: Railside Brewery (1186 High Rd)

Throughout the week, community stations will also be active at various local businesses. Residents are encouraged to visit these spots for refreshments, snacks, and more fun activities. Details on locations can be found on the community webpage.

Participants can register on gobybike.ca to log their rides and enter to win the Exodus Travels Grand Prize Cycling Adventure for two in Italy, a Pedego Electric Bike, or local prizes like gift cards to Orchard Park Shopping Center and Urban Harvest, OKGN Lifestyle Merch, yoga class passes at Our Yoga Space and Pranify Yoga, among others.

For complete information on GoByBike Week, including all event and prize details, visit the Kelowna and Central Okanagan GoByBike Week webpage.