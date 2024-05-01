Unidentified Flying Object warning!!! Please watch for small flying discs because Western Canada’s Premier Ultimate Tournament is back this weekend (May 4-5).

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) is hosting the return of the annual Sunflicker Ultimate Tournament.

Taking place at Mission Rec Park in Kelowna, BC, from Saturday, May 4th to Sunday, May 5th, 2024. Showcasing Western Canada’s top Ultimate athletes from the Prairies, Western Canada, and Washington State.

Often referred to as Ultimate Frisbee, this exhilarating sport combines lightning-fast speed, precise skill, and seamless teamwork. Players race to score points by completing passes into the endzone. With mixed-gender teams dominating the field, Ultimate showcases athleticism, spirit and camaraderie at its finest.

Sunflicker will feature an impressive lineup of 32 teams battling it out for supremacy. Teams from Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and even Seattle will converge to showcase their prowess in either the competitive or recreational divisions. Many teams boast elite-level Ultimate players who regularly excel at national and international levels.

“Ultimate is a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat spectacle for fans and newcomers alike,” says Paul Brain, President of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society. “If you want to get a taste of what our game is like at its best, you need to check out this tournament! You’ll witness hucks, layouts, and defensive face-offs that will leave you breathless!

Don’t miss the high-stakes championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th at Mission Sports Fields.

