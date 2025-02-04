The Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna is eagerly preparing to move into a new home after its previous location on Bertram Street was demolished due to damage caused by the construction of a downtown tower.

Excavation for the University of British Columbia Okanagan's underground parkade compromised the old structure, leading to its removal.

Renovations are now underway at the Legion’s new location, a former daycare at the corner of Ellis Street and Wilson Avenue.

"We're working on extensive renovations right now," President Jim White said. "Members are phoning up like crazy wondering when they can get back to their liver and onions."

The new facility will span three floors, featuring two modern kitchens and two bars. The lower level will offer recreational activities such as pool, darts, shuffleboard, and other games, while the main floor will provide ample space with large tables for gatherings and dances.

White hinted at a potential opening celebration on July 1, though no official date has been set.

The idea of relocating began about four years ago when University of British Columbia Okanagan officials proposed the Legion move into the ground floor of the planned tower. Opinions among members were divided, and while the Legion had initially intended to stay at the Bertram Street site for another four to five years, circumstances forced an earlier departure.

Legion membership, open to anyone aged 19 and older, offers perks like discounts on food and drinks.

"Kelowna is a big city, but when you go in there, you could be in the middle of the Prairies in a Legion in a small town," White said. "It's a close knit community."