On January 22, 2025, a 41-year-old Kelowna resident was arrested in Kenora, Ontario, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in relation to criminal charges laid on January 21, 2025, in Kelowna, B.C.

The charges arise out of a hate crime investigation that commenced on June 11, 2024 in the Kelowna area.

Gregory Joseph Bayliss has been charged with public incitement of hatred, advocating or promoting genocide, promoting hatred, and uttering threats.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit, OPP, BC Prosecution Service and BC Sheriff Service will collaboratively coordinate the return of Mr. Bayliss to Kelowna for court.

“Provided the seriousness of these offences and their inevitable public exposure, it is imperative that we maintain the integrity of this investigation and safekeep any upcoming judicial proceedings,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “With that in mind, we will not be disclosing any further details of these offences at this time. We thank our policing partners in Ontario for their assistance with this arrest.”